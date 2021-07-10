Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BUD)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now expects that the consumer goods maker will post earnings per share of $3.29 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s FY2022 earnings at $4.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 15.44%.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BUD. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

Shares of BUD stock opened at $69.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $51.45 and a 1 year high of $79.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.94. The firm has a market cap of $140.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.55.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,619 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. 3.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

