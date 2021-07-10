Equitable Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADUS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,432,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,406,000 after buying an additional 87,210 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the first quarter worth about $8,821,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the first quarter worth about $6,115,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the first quarter worth about $5,596,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 81.7% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,492,000 after purchasing an additional 49,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $84.64 on Friday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1 year low of $80.32 and a 1 year high of $129.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.68.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $205.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

In other news, EVP David W. Tucker sold 1,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $129,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total value of $53,500.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,122.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,717 shares of company stock valued at $187,418. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

