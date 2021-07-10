Equitable Trust Co. Purchases New Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $15,411,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,803,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 199,968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,305,000 after acquiring an additional 10,863 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in General Dynamics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 66,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.47.

Shares of GD stock opened at $190.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $190.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $53.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $129.17 and a twelve month high of $197.51.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.27%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.27%.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

Read More: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.