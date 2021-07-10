Equitable Trust Co. Increases Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Booking were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Booking by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,290,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $359,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKNG stock opened at $2,194.99 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,589.00 and a one year high of $2,516.00. The firm has a market cap of $90.10 billion, a PE ratio of 128.36, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,277.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total value of $421,333.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at $11,408,243.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,640.00 to $2,675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Booking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,416.38.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

