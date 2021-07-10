Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral deposits. It primarily explores for gold, copper and silver deposits. The company’s principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine in Maranhão State Brazil and the Mesquite gold mine, in California, the United States. Equinox Gold Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EQX. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.25 to C$16.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a sector perform rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform spec overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.21.

NYSEAMERICAN EQX opened at $6.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.30. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $13.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $229.70 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 6.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equinox Gold will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 4.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,439,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,483,000 after purchasing an additional 107,900 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Equinox Gold by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 155,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Equinox Gold by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 924,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after acquiring an additional 45,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Equinox Gold by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 499,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. 22.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

