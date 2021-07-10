Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stake Lowered by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 46.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,973,617,000 after buying an additional 489,436 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 2,974,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,124,631,000 after buying an additional 27,107 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,077,718,000 after buying an additional 48,515 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 13.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,193,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,125,000 after buying an additional 145,182 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $617,316,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total value of $142,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total transaction of $711,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,083 shares in the company, valued at $15,708,742.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,501 shares of company stock worth $13,019,508. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $820.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $768.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $839.77. The firm has a market cap of $73.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.29.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.21 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.37%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQIX. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Equinix from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $864.48.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

