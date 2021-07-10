Eqis Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $25,427,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Okta by 633.3% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in Okta during the first quarter worth about $30,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Okta by 51.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Okta from $280.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James began coverage on Okta in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Okta in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.86.

Shares of OKTA opened at $251.84 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $185.05 and a one year high of $294.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $233.96.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. The business had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.56 million. Equities analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total transaction of $886,944.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,141,694.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $287,700.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,115.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,582 shares of company stock valued at $30,748,292. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

