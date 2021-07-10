Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,483 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,931 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,483 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 58,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 4.9% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 30,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

In other Regions Financial news, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,857,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,409.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.94.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $19.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $23.81. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.65.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.62%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.