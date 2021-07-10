Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,494 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,494 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,565,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $807,734,000 after acquiring an additional 907,764 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,777,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,307,000 after acquiring an additional 193,460 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,684,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,972,000 after acquiring an additional 36,970 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,484,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,483,000 after acquiring an additional 240,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,083,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $38.08 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $43.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.38.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FITB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.93.

In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $71,514.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,592 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,233.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $1,066,364.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 162,918 shares in the company, valued at $6,785,534.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,579 shares of company stock worth $7,032,580. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

