Eqis Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Chubb by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in Chubb by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in Chubb by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 14,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $5,699,474.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,425,053.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total transaction of $702,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,699,755.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,877 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CB opened at $162.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.07. The company has a market cap of $73.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $111.93 and a twelve month high of $179.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Chubb’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CB shares. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.53.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.