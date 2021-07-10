Eqis Capital Management Inc. Purchases 619 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 33.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,445 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 0.6% during the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 12,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 1.2% during the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 24.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.94.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $194.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $100.38 and a 12-month high of $197.38. The stock has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.15%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

