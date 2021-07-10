Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys 3,207 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 42.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,010,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,921,000 after acquiring an additional 110,042 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 1.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,649,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,173,000 after buying an additional 88,507 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,011,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at about $129,303,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,829,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,292,000 after purchasing an additional 29,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $47.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.99. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.45 and a fifty-two week high of $52.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Mark A. Coffey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $1,212,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,398.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,075,986.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,096 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

