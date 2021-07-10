Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,046 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,349,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $545,822,000 after buying an additional 333,499 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,393,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $544,343,000 after purchasing an additional 771,844 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 332.4% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,309,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $332,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850,690 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,527,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $146,460,000 after purchasing an additional 13,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

ST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.55.

Shares of ST opened at $57.74 on Friday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12 month low of $35.80 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $942.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Sensata Technologies news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $1,177,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Yann L. Etienvre sold 13,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $781,739.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,646 shares of company stock valued at $3,073,410 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

