Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires 882 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 56.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Nordson by 10.7% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Nordson in the first quarter valued at about $1,744,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Nordson by 6.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in Nordson by 904.5% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 12,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 10,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nordson by 31.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 54,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after buying an additional 13,033 shares in the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $1,990,374.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,414.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $221.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.32. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.60 and a fifty-two week high of $224.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Nordson’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NDSN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nordson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.25.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

