Ensurance Limited (ASX:ENA) Insider Anthony (Tony) Leibowitz Buys 6,666,667 Shares

Ensurance Limited (ASX:ENA) insider Anthony (Tony) Leibowitz purchased 6,666,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$100,000.01 ($71,428.58).

About Ensurance

Ensurance Limited engages in the underwriting and sale of insurance products in Australia and the United Kingdom. The company provides contractors-all risk, contractors-plant and equipment, home build, combined liability, contractors assist, engineering inspection and insurance, construction, cyber, and terrorism and sabotage insurance products.

See Also: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Ensurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.