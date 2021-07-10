Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.16.

ESI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.40 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.40 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

Shares of Ensign Energy Services stock traded up C$0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting C$2.21. The stock had a trading volume of 353,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,799. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$359.00 million and a PE ratio of -3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.91, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.64. Ensign Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$0.45 and a 12 month high of C$2.50.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.31) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$218.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$243.05 million. Analysts forecast that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.