Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) VP Sells $56,709.46 in Stock

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 20,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $56,709.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 307,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,761.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Neeraj Sahejpal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, Neeraj Sahejpal sold 19,022 shares of Energous stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $47,555.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WATT opened at $2.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 3.30. Energous Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $7.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.76.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. Energous had a negative net margin of 7,727.74% and a negative return on equity of 95.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Energous Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Energous by 203.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its stake in Energous by 36.6% during the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 22,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Energous during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Energous by 247.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Energous by 85.1% during the first quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 19,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. 13.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WATT. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Energous from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Energous from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Energous Company Profile

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

