Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ELEZY shares. Citigroup lowered Endesa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Endesa in a research note on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Endesa in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Endesa to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded Endesa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELEZY opened at $12.25 on Friday. Endesa has a 1 year low of $11.64 and a 1 year high of $15.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.33.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2020, its distributed electricity to approximately 21 million populations covering a total area of approximately 195,488 square kilometers.

