Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Receives $44.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.17.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EDVMF. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$43.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDVMF opened at $21.97 on Wednesday. Endeavour Mining has a 52-week low of $18.11 and a 52-week high of $30.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.01.

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

