Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.18.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of EMR traded up $1.58 on Friday, reaching $97.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,143,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.47. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $59.07 and a 12-month high of $99.09.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.0% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 47,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

