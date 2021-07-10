Elizabeth King Sells 7,216 Shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Stock

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) CRO Elizabeth King sold 7,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $49,140.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Elizabeth King also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Elizabeth King sold 19,878 shares of Quantum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $144,115.50.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Elizabeth King sold 18,425 shares of Quantum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $149,979.50.

Shares of QMCO stock opened at $6.68 on Friday. Quantum Co. has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $9.47. The stock has a market cap of $381.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.79.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $92.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.05 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quantum Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QMCO. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Quantum by 205.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,156,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142,536 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Quantum by 1,748.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,898,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,895 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Quantum in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,778,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quantum by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,570,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Quantum by 643.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 723,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after acquiring an additional 626,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

About Quantum

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

