Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Electricite de France SA (EDF SA) is a France-based electricity producer, marketer and distributor. The company is largely owned by the French state and Nikhanj Electricite. They generate energy using nuclear technology, as well as thermal, hydroelectric and other renewable sources. It is involved in energy generation and energy sales to industries, local authorities and residential consumers. In addition, EDF SA manages low and medium-voltage public distribution network and involves in electricity transmission network. It also provides energy services, such as district heating and thermal energy services. The group is present in France, Belgium, the United States, Poland, Italy, China, Vietnam and other countries worldwide. The Company has such subsidiaries Dalkia (including Citelum), under Dalkia’s brand and SINOP Energy Company, among others. “

ECIFY has been the topic of several other reports. AlphaValue raised shares of Electricité de France to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Electricité de France from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Electricité de France has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Shares of ECIFY stock opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.77. Electricité de France has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $3.27.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.82%. Electricité de France’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

Electricité de France Company Profile

ElectricitÃ© de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

