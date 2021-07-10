Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $83,482.00

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. During the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Electric Vehicle Zone has a market cap of $15.38 million and $83,482.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0347 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Electric Vehicle Zone alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00045686 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00116875 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.94 or 0.00162369 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,748.50 or 0.99745359 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $315.88 or 0.00933589 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. The official website for Electric Vehicle Zone is www.evzlife.com . The official message board for Electric Vehicle Zone is blog.naver.com/zin_life

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electric Vehicle Zone directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electric Vehicle Zone should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electric Vehicle Zone using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electric Vehicle Zone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electric Vehicle Zone and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.