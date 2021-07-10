Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) PT Raised to $29.00

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.94% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Echo Global Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.11.

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

Shares of Echo Global Logistics stock opened at $28.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $765.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Echo Global Logistics has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $37.65.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $800.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.47 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Echo Global Logistics news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,776,471.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Wagner Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,947.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Echo Global Logistics by 213.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 33,429 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 341,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 184,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 65.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 61,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.