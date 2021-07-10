Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.300-$1.320 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have commented on DEA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Easterly Government Properties currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.43.

Shares of DEA stock opened at $21.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.62 and a beta of 0.44. Easterly Government Properties has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $25.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.70 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 6.85%. Easterly Government Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.54%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $193,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,001.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $42,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at $156,656.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,162,510 over the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

