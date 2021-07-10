Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 3,334 Shares of Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd trimmed its position in Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,334 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Spartacus Acquisition worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMTS. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Spartacus Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Spartacus Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,468,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Spartacus Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,405,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Spartacus Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,113,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Spartacus Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMTS opened at $10.05 on Friday. Spartacus Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.98.

Spartacus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Duluth, Georgia.

