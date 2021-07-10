Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Reduces Holdings in Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND) by 33.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Tailwind Acquisition were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TWND. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tailwind Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tailwind Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $13,192,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tailwind Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tailwind Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tailwind Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $4,740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWND stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. Tailwind Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92.

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

