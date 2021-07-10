Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases Shares of 10,257 Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARAV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aravive by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 789,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 23,993 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Aravive by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 12,367 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Aravive during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Aravive during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Aravive by 1,213.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 27,641 shares in the last quarter. 31.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aravive alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aravive in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aravive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

ARAV opened at $5.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.20. Aravive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.57 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aravive, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Aravive Profile

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, HER negative breast cancer, uterine, pancreatic cancer, urothelial, and non-small-cell lung cancers.

Further Reading: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aravive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aravive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.