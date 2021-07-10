Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $89,000 in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 69.7% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 245.9% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 59.2% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $8.91 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $9.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.16. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.24.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 184.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. JMP Securities upped their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.06.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

