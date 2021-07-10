Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Cuts Stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB) by 49.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,926 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 49.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 207,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 68,955 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 241.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 341,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 241,070 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OACB opened at $9.85 on Friday. Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $11.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.87.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

