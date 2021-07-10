Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $84,938.00 (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a total market capitalization of $5.74 million and $84,938.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000549 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00045590 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00114801 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.04 or 0.00161923 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,406.47 or 1.00101555 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $314.86 or 0.00943460 BTC.

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

