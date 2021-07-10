Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $41.21, but opened at $39.40. Duck Creek Technologies shares last traded at $38.43, with a volume of 4,562 shares.

Specifically, insider Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $80,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 428,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,135,282.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 1,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $67,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 546,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,058,364. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,425 shares of company stock valued at $6,133,031. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DCT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JMP Securities upped their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Duck Creek Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.88. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion and a PE ratio of -365.64.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.81 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,041,000 after buying an additional 123,319 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 21.5% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. KCL Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 42.9% in the first quarter. KCL Capital L.P. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 5.3% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 105,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $451,000. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

