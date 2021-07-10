DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DS Smith Plc is a manufacturer of corrugated products primarily in Europe. The company’s division consists of paper, plastics, packaging and recycling. DS Smith Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DITHF. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on DS Smith in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded DS Smith from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.75.

OTCMKTS:DITHF opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.96. DS Smith has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $6.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.04.

DS Smith Company Profile

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

