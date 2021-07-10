DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.75 price objective on the stock.
According to Zacks, “DS Smith Plc is a manufacturer of corrugated products primarily in Europe. The company’s division consists of paper, plastics, packaging and recycling. DS Smith Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DITHF. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on DS Smith in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded DS Smith from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.75.
DS Smith Company Profile
DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.
