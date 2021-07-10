DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Insider Matthew Kalish Sells 250,001 Shares

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) insider Matthew Kalish sold 250,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $12,175,048.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Matthew Kalish also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DraftKings alerts:

On Friday, June 25th, Matthew Kalish sold 57,622 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $2,985,395.82.

On Friday, June 11th, Matthew Kalish sold 57,692 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $3,096,906.56.

On Friday, May 28th, Matthew Kalish sold 57,692 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $2,926,138.24.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.09. 9,971,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,391,133. The company has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.61.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 133.84%. On average, research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DKNG. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DraftKings from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on DraftKings from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cannonball Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen raised DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in DraftKings by 137.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 482.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.