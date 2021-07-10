Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) vs. Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Head to Head Review

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) and Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.9% of Dominion Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Huaneng Power International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Dominion Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dominion Energy has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Huaneng Power International has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Dominion Energy pays an annual dividend of $2.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Huaneng Power International pays an annual dividend of $0.99 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. Dominion Energy pays out 71.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dominion Energy has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Huaneng Power International has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Dominion Energy and Huaneng Power International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dominion Energy 0 2 10 0 2.83 Huaneng Power International 3 1 0 0 1.25

Dominion Energy currently has a consensus price target of $84.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.85%. Given Dominion Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Dominion Energy is more favorable than Huaneng Power International.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dominion Energy and Huaneng Power International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dominion Energy $14.17 billion 4.30 -$401.00 million $3.54 21.34 Huaneng Power International $24.55 billion 0.22 $344.55 million N/A N/A

Huaneng Power International has higher revenue and earnings than Dominion Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Dominion Energy and Huaneng Power International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dominion Energy 6.01% 12.39% 3.18% Huaneng Power International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Dominion Energy beats Huaneng Power International on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc. produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. The Gas Distribution segment engages in the regulated natural gas gathering, transportation, distribution, and sales activities, as well as distributes nonregulated renewable natural gas. This segment serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The Dominion Energy South Carolina segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in South Carolina. The Contracted Assets segment is involved in the energy marketing and price risk activities. As of December 31, 2020, the company's portfolio of assets included approximately 30.2 gigawatt of electric generating capacity; 10,500 miles of electric transmission lines; 85,600 miles of electric distribution lines; and 94,200 miles of gas distribution lines. It serves approximately 7 million customers. The company sells electricity at wholesale prices to rural electric cooperatives and municipalities, as well as into wholesale electricity markets. The company was formerly known as Dominion Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Dominion Energy, Inc. in May 2017. Dominion Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

About Huaneng Power International

Huaneng Power International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities. The company generates power from gas turbine, hydro, wind, photovoltaic, biomass, coal, solar, and oil resources. It is also involved in the sale of coal ash and lime; provision of cargo loading and storage, port, warehousing, and conveying services; photovoltaic power generation projects development and construction; and provision of thermal energy and cold energy services, as well as thermal heating services. In addition, the company engages in the repair of power equipment; provision of water supply and transportation services; construction and operation of electricity distribution networks and heating pipe networks; energy supply, energy transmission, and substation project contracting activities; cargo transportation; and port management, investment, and development activities. Further, it is involved in the management of industrial water and waste, as well as provides environment engineering, and information technology and management consulting services. Additionally, it sells raw and processed coal; and provides central heat, and plumbing and pipe installation services, as well as desalinated water. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a controlled generating capacity of 113,357 megawatts and an equity-based installed capacity of 98,948 megawatts. Huaneng Power International, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

