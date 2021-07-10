DOGGY (DOGGY) Price Tops $0.0049 on Exchanges

DOGGY (CURRENCY:DOGGY) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. In the last seven days, DOGGY has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One DOGGY coin can currently be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. DOGGY has a total market cap of $19.97 million and approximately $4.86 million worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00045628 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00115614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.17 or 0.00161704 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,513.11 or 1.00037770 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.90 or 0.00945948 BTC.

DOGGY Coin Profile

DOGGY’s total supply is 4,083,144,637 coins.

Buying and Selling DOGGY

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOGGY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DOGGY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DOGGY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

