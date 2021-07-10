dKargo Trading 4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DKA)

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. dKargo has a market cap of $119.18 million and approximately $27.90 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dKargo coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000305 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, dKargo has traded up 4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00053388 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00017587 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $296.94 or 0.00879251 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005203 BTC.

About dKargo

dKargo is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,157,041,666 coins. The official website for dKargo is dkargo.io/main_en.html . dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . dKargo’s official message board is medium.com/dkargo

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

dKargo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dKargo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dKargo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dKargo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

