DistX Achieves Market Capitalization of $13,502.60 (DISTX)

DistX (CURRENCY:DISTX) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One DistX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DistX has a market capitalization of $13,502.60 and $21,085.00 worth of DistX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DistX has traded 39.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DistX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00046333 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00121677 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.26 or 0.00162694 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,053.70 or 1.00250363 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $322.17 or 0.00948432 BTC.

DistX Profile

DistX’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,148,833 coins. DistX’s official website is www.distx.io . DistX’s official Twitter account is @DistXio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DistX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DistX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DistX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DistX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DistX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DistX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.