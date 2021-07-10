Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has $150.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $101.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DFS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.82.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $122.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $46.03 and a 52 week high of $125.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.83.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $1,059,811.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,042 shares in the company, valued at $2,874,564.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $1,710,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,915 shares in the company, valued at $12,988,588.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DFS. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1,186.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 110,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,961,000 after purchasing an additional 101,470 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 746.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 737,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,764,000 after purchasing an additional 650,346 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

