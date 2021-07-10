Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 6,897 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 893,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,897 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $108,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HLT. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $328,704,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,252,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,260,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 151.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 803,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,159,000 after buying an additional 484,218 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,563,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,913,000 after buying an additional 427,258 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $126.05 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.86 and a twelve month high of $132.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.35. The stock has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.74 and a beta of 1.32.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $874.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on HLT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.