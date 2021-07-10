Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 59,310 Shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,183,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,310 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.27% of Argo Group International worth $109,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARGO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Argo Group International by 522.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 45,042 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Argo Group International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Argo Group International in the fourth quarter valued at $314,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Argo Group International in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Argo Group International by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARGO opened at $51.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $31.34 and a fifty-two week high of $58.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.76.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.46. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $510.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.63 million. Equities analysts forecast that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -193.75%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARGO. Compass Point upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.81.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

