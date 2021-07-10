Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,515,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,180 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.81% of Ryder System worth $114,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of R. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ryder System by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,244,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $472,386,000 after purchasing an additional 772,768 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ryder System by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 902,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,239,000 after purchasing an additional 185,346 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,324,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Ryder System by 567.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 673,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,586,000 after purchasing an additional 572,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ryder System by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 659,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,921,000 after purchasing an additional 32,364 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE R opened at $73.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.05 and a beta of 1.99. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.39 and a 12-month high of $89.65.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.38) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -829.63%.

In other Ryder System news, EVP John J. Gleason sold 11,435 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $996,445.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,285 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $282,707.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,595.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,365 shares of company stock valued at $7,054,635 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

R has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.56.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

