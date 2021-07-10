Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $109.25 Million Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,352,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 585,658 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Amcor were worth $109,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Amcor by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amcor by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amcor in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in Amcor by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 36.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amcor alerts:

AMCR stock opened at $11.51 on Friday. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $12.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.89.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 73.44%.

In related news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $2,412,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,412,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $5,638,146.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,348,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,380,362.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 709,245 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,319. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amcor in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.65.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.