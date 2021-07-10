Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 688,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,542 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $107,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

SAFM stock opened at $184.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.57 and a 12-month high of $195.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.69.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $2.05. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 16.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is presently -429.27%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SAFM. Stephens cut Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays cut Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sanderson Farms has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.14.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

