DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,150,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,966 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $11,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 172.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 482,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,221,000 after acquiring an additional 305,470 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 19,986 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 769,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 74,737 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on DRH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.48.

Shares of DRH opened at $9.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $11.48.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $72.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.26 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 30.71% and a negative net margin of 262.15%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s quarterly revenue was down 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

