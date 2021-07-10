DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Price Target Increased to GBX 340 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 340 ($4.44) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DFS traded down GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 270 ($3.53). 60,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,360. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 279.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.88, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.14. DFS Furniture has a fifty-two week low of GBX 140.20 ($1.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 318.50 ($4.16). The firm has a market cap of £697.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.73.

Get DFS Furniture alerts:

About DFS Furniture

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company operates its products under the brands of DFS, Sofology, Dwell, and Sofa Workshop. It operates a network of 125 DFS stores, 42 Sofology stores, and 36 Dwell stores.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for DFS Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFS Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.