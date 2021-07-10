DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Price Target Increased to GBX 340 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 340 ($4.44) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
DFS traded down GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 270 ($3.53). 60,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,360. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 279.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.88, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.14. DFS Furniture has a fifty-two week low of GBX 140.20 ($1.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 318.50 ($4.16). The firm has a market cap of £697.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.73.
About DFS Furniture
See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing
Receive News & Ratings for DFS Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFS Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.