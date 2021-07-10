dForce (DF) 24 Hour Volume Tops $843,820.00

dForce (CURRENCY:DF) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Over the last seven days, dForce has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One dForce coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000389 BTC on exchanges. dForce has a market capitalization of $14.87 million and approximately $843,820.00 worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00053649 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003072 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00017582 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.41 or 0.00877602 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00044771 BTC.

dForce Profile

dForce is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2019. dForce’s total supply is 999,951,290 coins and its circulating supply is 114,772,957 coins. The official website for dForce is dforce.network . dForce’s official Twitter account is @dForcenet . The official message board for dForce is medium.com/dforcenet

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce advocates to build a DeFi full-stack include stablecoin protocol, liquidity protocol, lending protocol, derivative protocol, and etc. Interoperability and programmability allow them to be layered on top of each other like Lego blocks to unveil more creative value-offerings and positive feedback loop among these protocols, which further fuel its interaction with other permission-less open finance protocols. “

dForce Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

