DEX (DEX) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One DEX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DEX has traded up 67.4% against the U.S. dollar. DEX has a total market capitalization of $76,742.41 and approximately $8,865.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00054314 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00017714 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $302.67 or 0.00887085 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00044764 BTC.

DEX Coin Profile

DEX (DEX) is a coin. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 coins and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 coins. The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr . DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

Buying and Selling DEX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

