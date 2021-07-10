Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €45.00 by Baader Bank

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been assigned a €45.00 ($52.94) price target by analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 22.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.18 ($90.80) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €63.66 ($74.89) target price on Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €60.77 ($71.50).

FRA DPW opened at €58.27 ($68.55) on Thursday. Deutsche Post has a one year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a one year high of €41.32 ($48.61). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €55.00.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

