Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SBGSY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Schneider Electric S.E. presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.00.

OTCMKTS SBGSY opened at $32.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $92.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.84. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $33.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.6113 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Schneider Electric S.E.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.86%.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

